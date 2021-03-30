Special select board meeting agenda for March 30
The Chester Select Board will hold a special meeting at Town Hall and via Zoom at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday March 30.
To join the meeting via zoom, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129
Below is its agenda:
1. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting
2. Appoint Interim Zoning Administrator
3. Adjourn
