Wednesday, March 24: Proposed zoning changes raise questions of uses, costs.  
Chester board revisits bridge decision, unseats planning panel member.
GMHS principal search entering final phase.
GM boys basketball aims for 1st state title.
Weekly Covid Update: All Vermonters 16 and up can register for vaxx by April 19.

Special select board meeting agenda for March 30

| Mar 30, 2021 | Comments 0

The Chester Select Board will hold a special meeting at Town Hall and via Zoom at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday March 30.
To join the meeting via zoom, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129

Below is its agenda:

1. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

2. Appoint Interim Zoning Administrator

3. Adjourn

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: ChesterChester Select Board AgendaLatest News

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.