To the editor: State should not burden state workers with retirement shortfall

I urge our state government NOT to support the current proposal that would put the burden of the retirement shortfall on our teachers and state employees. The current teachers and state employees should be not responsible for the mismanagement of the retirement fund by prior state administrations.

Asking teachers/state employees to delay retirement for less benefits would create a shortage of openings for new teachers/state employees, which would encourage young families to leave Vermont to find work.

Asking teachers/state employees to delay retirement for less benefits would leave older, higher-paid teachers/state employees in the classroom adding to the already skyrocketing costs of educating Vermont children and funding state programs.

Asking teachers/state employees to delay retirement for less benefits creates an atmosphere of resentment which is not constructive for our children or our communities.

I hope our state government can use other funding sources to bridge the funding gap, and then act to protect the retirement system to avoid this funding shortfall in the future.

Jennifer Leak

Cavendish