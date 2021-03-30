TRSU board meeting agenda for April 1
The Two Rivers Supervisory Union Board will hold its regular monthly meeting at the Ludlow Elementary professional development room and via Zoom at 6 p.m. on Thursday April 1, 2021. To join the meeting via Zoom go to https://trsu.zoom.us/j/81345004489
Below is its agenda:
Call to Order
A. Roll Call
II. ELECTION OF OFFICERS
A. Election of Board Chair
B. Election of Vice Chair
III. Approval of Agenda: (Additions & Deletions)
IV. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
A. March 4, 2021, Regular Meeting
V. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
VI. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:
VII. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:
VIII. FINANCIAL UPDATE: Click here for Financial Link
IX. OLD BUSINESS:
A. Electronic Signature Policy(second read)
X. NEW BUSINESS:
A. New Hires:
1. Part-Time Reading Specialist (now)
2. Part-Time Clinician (CTES) 2021-2022
B. Stipend for Temporary Payroll Personnel
XI. Public Comments
XII. Set Next Meeting Date and Agenda
A. May 6, 2021, via Zoom and Professional Development Room at Ludlow Elementary
XIII. Adjournment
