TRSU board meeting agenda for April 1

The Two Rivers Supervisory Union Board will hold its regular monthly meeting at the Ludlow Elementary professional development room and via Zoom at 6 p.m. on Thursday April 1, 2021. To join the meeting via Zoom go to https://trsu.zoom.us/j/81345004489

Below is its agenda:

Call to Order

A. Roll Call

II. ELECTION OF OFFICERS

A. Election of Board Chair

B. Election of Vice Chair

III. Approval of Agenda: (Additions & Deletions)

IV. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:

A. March 4, 2021, Regular Meeting

V. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

VI. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:

VII. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:

VIII. FINANCIAL UPDATE: Click here for Financial Link

IX. OLD BUSINESS:

A. Electronic Signature Policy(second read)

X. NEW BUSINESS:

A. New Hires:

1. Part-Time Reading Specialist (now)

2. Part-Time Clinician (CTES) 2021-2022

B. Stipend for Temporary Payroll Personnel

XI. Public Comments

XII. Set Next Meeting Date and Agenda

A. May 6, 2021, via Zoom and Professional Development Room at Ludlow Elementary

XIII. Adjournment