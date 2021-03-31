Cavendish Community Fund accepting grant applications

T

he Cavendish Community Fund is accepting grant applications for spring 2021 awards. The fund will consider applications filed anytime, but will only award spring grants to those who file by May 8.

Applications can be made by letter that describes the organization that is applying, the project proposed and the overall budget, including the amount requested. It must also describe how the project will benefit the people of Cavendish.

Applications, including instructions, can be obtained by emailing CavendishCommunityFund@gmail.com or by mailing to the Cavendish Community Fund, P.O. Box 154, Proctorsville, VT 05153.

Projects, programs or events for which funds are sought must directly benefit the Cavendish community. A panel of local citizens reviews all applications and recommends grant awards based on the quality and feasibility of each proposal. Grants are not expected to exceed $1,000 each and will depend primarily on the number of applications received and the amounts requested.

Past grants have benefited Cavendish Streetscapes, Cavendish Elementary School, Stepping Stones Pre-school, Proctorsville Fire Department, Cavendish Fletcher Library, Fiber Arts in Vermont, Baptist Church, Community Theater, Episcopal Church, Historical Society and more. If you have a project to benefit Cavendish and need financing, you can contact the fund to discuss your idea.

For further information on applying, on eligibility, on any other aspect of the grant program, or for help completing an application, please call Douglas McBride at 226-7142 or Peter LaBelle at 226-7250.