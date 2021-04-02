Chester Select Board agenda for April 7
Apr 02, 2021
The Chester Select Board will hold a special meeting following a public forum that will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday April 7, 2021. The meeting and forum will be held in-person at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129 In person attendance is limited, so please consider whether your physical attendance is needed or if you can participate via zoom.
Below is the board’s agenda, followed by the announcement of the public forum:
1. Approve Minutes from the March 17, 2021 Select Board Meeting; approve minutes from the March 30 Special Select Board Meeting
2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting
3. Old Business
4. Picnic Tables on the Green; Scott Blair
5. Mountain Valley Climate Action; Use of The Green
6. Route 103 Bridge Project – Palmer, Jewett and Thompson Bridges
7. Annual Financial Plan Approval
8. Liquor Licenses
First Class: Pizza Stone, Stone Hearth Inn
Second Class: Dollar General, Meditrina, Smitty’s
Third Class: Stone Hearth Inn
Outside Consumption: Pizza Stone, Stone Hearth Inn
9. Entertainment Permits: Pizza Stone, Country Girl Diner, Stone Hearth Inn
10. New Business/Next Agenda
11. Executive Session: DRB Interview
12. Development Review Board Appointment
13. Executive Session: Town Manager Review
14. Adjourn
SELECTBOARD PUBLIC FORUM RE: PAPER OF RECORD
April 7, 2021
6:00 p.m.
At a recent meeting, the Chester Select Board appointed the Chester Telegraph, an online news source, as its Paper of Record. The purpose of the “Paper of Record” is for the recording of legal notices such as zoning hearings and tax sales. The Chester Select Board will be holding this Public Forum for the purpose of gathering comments from Chester residents regarding this recent decision. This is a public opportunity to express any comments or concerns you may have.
It would be great if, at the start of this meeting, folks turned out to support the town’s decision to name the Chester Telegraph the paper of record. You can attend in person or via zoom.
The Chester Telegraph provides so much to this community, at no cost to most of us. Our children’s accomplishments are lauded, our businesses are welcomed, our losses are shared, our events are promoted. The Telegraph maintains a calendar for our events, publishes our thoughts, thanks, and opinions. And in addition to all this, the Chester Telegraph stays on top of the stories that affect Chester, covering our schools, our governance, and news and events important to our town.