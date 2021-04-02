Chester Select Board agenda for April 7

The Chester Select Board will hold a special meeting following a public forum that will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday April 7, 2021. The meeting and forum will be held in-person at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129 In person attendance is limited, so please consider whether your physical attendance is needed or if you can participate via zoom.

Below is the board’s agenda, followed by the announcement of the public forum:

1. Approve Minutes from the March 17, 2021 Select Board Meeting; approve minutes from the March 30 Special Select Board Meeting

2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

3. Old Business

4. Picnic Tables on the Green; Scott Blair

5. Mountain Valley Climate Action; Use of The Green

6. Route 103 Bridge Project – Palmer, Jewett and Thompson Bridges

7. Annual Financial Plan Approval

8. Liquor Licenses

First Class: Pizza Stone, Stone Hearth Inn

Second Class: Dollar General, Meditrina, Smitty’s

Third Class: Stone Hearth Inn

Outside Consumption: Pizza Stone, Stone Hearth Inn

9. Entertainment Permits: Pizza Stone, Country Girl Diner, Stone Hearth Inn

10. New Business/Next Agenda

11. Executive Session: DRB Interview

12. Development Review Board Appointment

13. Executive Session: Town Manager Review

14. Adjourn

SELECTBOARD PUBLIC FORUM RE: PAPER OF RECORD

April 7, 2021

6:00 p.m.

At a recent meeting, the Chester Select Board appointed the Chester Telegraph, an online news source, as its Paper of Record. The purpose of the “Paper of Record” is for the recording of legal notices such as zoning hearings and tax sales. The Chester Select Board will be holding this Public Forum for the purpose of gathering comments from Chester residents regarding this recent decision. This is a public opportunity to express any comments or concerns you may have.