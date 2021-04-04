Wednesday, March 31: GM boys take Division III basketball title in overtime.  
Chester Planning Commission agenda for April 5

The Chester Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday April 5 at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and via Zoom. To attend by Zoom go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81029256359

Below is the commission’s agenda:

1. Re-organizational meeting.
2. Review minutes from March 15, 2021 meeting.
3. Citizen comments.
4. Discuss plans for moving forward with bylaw adoption.
5. Discuss agenda and set date for next meeting.

