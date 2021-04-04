Photo gallery: Great Cavendish Easter egg hunt

By Shawn Cunningham

© 2021 Telegraph Publishing LLC

here wasn’t a cloud in the sky on Saturday morning as the Cavendish Recreation Department held its annual Easter Egg Hunt. But while the sunshine was bright, the freezing temperatures and gusty winds made the event a chilly one at Greven Field.

After all 37 children were registered — most of them masked — Rec Director Terry O’Brien explained that children 5 and younger would be retrieving their eggs from the fenced-in softball field while those 6 and up would find theirs in the woods along the Black River.

And then they were off, looking for and collecting the 700 plastic eggs filled with treats.

O’Brien said that this was the first year the event was being held at the athletic field because it allowed for greater spacing during the Covid-19 pandemic. In the past, the hunt has been held on the grounds of Cavendish Town Elementary School and Cavendish Town Hall.

As he spoke to a reporter when the hunt was wrapping up, O’Brien was interrupted several times as children came by to say thank you.

