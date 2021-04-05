Chester Chatter: Support your local businesses
Ruthie Douglas | Apr 05, 2021 | Comments 0
By Ruthie Douglas
We had three grocery stores: Jamison’s Market, Al’s IGA and Gould’s. We had two hardware stores, a grain store, two diners and gas stations galore. Usually, you would travel to Claremont, N.H., for special purchases such as appliances or sports equipment.
When I was a child, I loved Fishman’s Department Store in Claremont. My sister Marie and I were entertained by the little boxes traveling over head from the ceiling, They carried money and purchase receipts that went to the clerk at the front of the store, who would make change for the customer. I never saw a contraption such as this before or after. It seemed like the store manager didn’t trust his employees.
My family believed in supporting their local store owners. And whenever possible I still follow that rule today.
Scene and heardThe Green Mountain High School basketball team has made us all very proud. On Sunday, March 28, they beat Williamstown 52 to 51 in overtime.
Jane and Chuck Flick are home after spending the winter in Florida and we are all glad to see them.
Legion members were happy to have folks turn out for Friday night food. Because of Covid-19 they had been unable to serve sit down dinner for seven months. The legion every other weekend open air market starts May 8 and 9.
Laughter is the best medicine and April is National Humor Month. I would tell a joke but I have none that are suitable for a family publication.
About the Author: Ruthie Douglas is originally from Springfield but has called Chester her home for 58 years, and has been writing the Chester Chatter column for more than 40 of those years. Ruthie is also a longtime volunteer throughout the community.
