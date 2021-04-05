Chester Chatter: Support your local businesses

By Ruthie Douglas

ecades ago, one did not have to leave Chester for most things.

We had three grocery stores: Jamison’s Market, Al’s IGA and Gould’s. We had two hardware stores, a grain store, two diners and gas stations galore. Usually, you would travel to Claremont, N.H., for special purchases such as appliances or sports equipment.

When I was a child, I loved Fishman’s Department Store in Claremont. My sister Marie and I were entertained by the little boxes traveling over head from the ceiling, They carried money and purchase receipts that went to the clerk at the front of the store, who would make change for the customer. I never saw a contraption such as this before or after. It seemed like the store manager didn’t trust his employees.

My family believed in supporting their local store owners. And whenever possible I still follow that rule today.

Scene and heard

Jane and Chuck Flick are home after spending the winter in Florida and we are all glad to see them.

Legion members were happy to have folks turn out for Friday night food. Because of Covid-19 they had been unable to serve sit down dinner for seven months. The legion every other weekend open air market starts May 8 and 9.

Laughter is the best medicine and April is National Humor Month. I would tell a joke but I have none that are suitable for a family publication.