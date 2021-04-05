Wednesday, March 31: GM boys take Division III basketball title in overtime.  
Propane leak forces evacuation of dental clinic.
Vet, furry patients settle into roomy new Chester digs.
Weekly Covid Update: More than half of new Covid cases hit those under 30.

GMUSD board special meeting agenda for April 6

| Apr 05, 2021 | Comments 0

The Green Mountain Unified School District board will hold a special meeting via Zoom at 6 p.m. on Tuesday April 6. To join the meeting go to https://trsu.zoom.us/j/82688621740.

Below is the board’s agenda:

I. CALL TO ORDER:
A. Roll call
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)
III. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
IV. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS:
V. EXECUTIVE SESSION: TITLE 1 VSA §313(a)(3)
A. Interview Candidates for GMUHS Principal Position
VI. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
VII. NEXT MEETING DATE:
A. GMUSD Regular Board Meeting: April 15, 2021, 6:00pm via Zoom
VIII. ADJOURNMENT:

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Education NewsGMUSD Board of Directors agenda

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.