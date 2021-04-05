GMUSD board special meeting agenda for April 6
The Green Mountain Unified School District board will hold a special meeting via Zoom at 6 p.m. on Tuesday April 6. To join the meeting go to https://trsu.zoom.us/j/82688621740.
Below is the board’s agenda:
I. CALL TO ORDER:
A. Roll call
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)
III. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
IV. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS:
V. EXECUTIVE SESSION: TITLE 1 VSA §313(a)(3)
A. Interview Candidates for GMUHS Principal Position
VI. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
VII. NEXT MEETING DATE:
A. GMUSD Regular Board Meeting: April 15, 2021, 6:00pm via Zoom
VIII. ADJOURNMENT:
