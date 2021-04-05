GMUSD board special meeting agenda for April 6

The Green Mountain Unified School District board will hold a special meeting via Zoom at 6 p.m. on Tuesday April 6. To join the meeting go to https://trsu.zoom.us/j/82688621740.

Below is the board’s agenda:

I. CALL TO ORDER:

A. Roll call

II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)

III. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

IV. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS:

V. EXECUTIVE SESSION: TITLE 1 VSA §313(a)(3)

A. Interview Candidates for GMUHS Principal Position

VI. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

VII. NEXT MEETING DATE:

A. GMUSD Regular Board Meeting: April 15, 2021, 6:00pm via Zoom

VIII. ADJOURNMENT: