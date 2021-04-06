Springfield Hospital to allow visitors under some conditions

A

s per Gov. Phil Scott, visitors can now return to Vermont hospitals, including Springfield Hospital, under certain new restrictions.

At Springfield Hospital, only fully vaccinated visitors are permitted to access the Inpatient Care Unit and Emergency Department unless they qualify under an exception. Visitors must have received their full Covid-19 vaccination series at least two weeks prior to visiting.

“This is welcomed news for our patients,” says Lyndsy McIntyre, VP of Patient Care Services. “Visitors are an important part of our patients’ healing process. They provide support that is often needed for a speedy recovery,” says McIntyre.

In-person visits with patients suspected or infected with COVID-19 are strictly prohibited.

Visitors to Springfield Hospital will be screened upon entrance to the hospital and must be wearing a face mask. Visiting hours for its Inpatient Care Unit are noon to 6 p.m.

Visitors shall:

remain in the patient’s room;

limit traffic in hallways;

avoid congregating in waiting rooms, cafeterias and lobbies after and between visits; and

wash or clean hands with disinfectant upon entry/exit of patient’s room.

According to the COVID-19 Hospital Visitor Guidance dated March 30 from the State of Vermont Agency of Human Services, there are limited exceptions for those that are not fully vaccinated. Please click here to view that information.