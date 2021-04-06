Weston Playhouse re-opens with ‘Mountain Top,’ ‘Ring of Fire,’ ‘Seussical’

S

usanna Gellert, executive artistic director of Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, has announces her third season at the helm of Vermont’s award-winning professional theater.

It was just a year ago that the playhouse announced that it was canceling the 2020 season due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The number of offerings has been shortened and the theater is undertaking a series of steps to bring patrons back into its theaters safely.

The 2021 season includes The Mountain Top, a heartfelt reimagining of the legendary final night of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s life; Ring of Fire, the electrifying musical celebrating the life and music of Johnny Cash; and An Iliad, a gripping adaptation of Homer’s classic that catapults the ancient tale into an intimate, urgent and spellbinding story for today.

In addition, the Weston Playhouse Theatre’s Young Company presents Seussical, the family-friendly musical inspired by the colorful, zany world of Dr. Seuss.

Says Gellert, “Weston is a special place where we share the exciting and inspiring experience of great theater. This season, our two stages will bring us stories full of heart, joy, and generosity — from a Tony-award-winning musical about the most unlikely of friendships, to a new play about forging connections in the digital age, to a raucous and witty comedy about women who stick together through the best and the worst of times.

“We’re presenting work by some of America’s most beloved artists, including Dr. Seuss, Johnny Cash and Cyndi Lauper, not to mention five divas whose voices are etched in time. It’s a vibrant and varied lineup that celebrates the classics and nurtures new stories. We cannot wait to share these productions with our audience.”

Subscriptions go on sale starting in April and single ticket sales will be available online and by calling the Weston Box Office at 802-824-5288 beginning June 1.

Season subscriptions (2 and 3 shows) are available for $106 to $235.32 and offer incredible savings, exclusive benefits and personalized customer service. Child and Student tickets are available for $25 and a limited quantity of Vermonter tickets are available for $25 with a Vermont ID.