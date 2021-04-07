GM board rejects principal recommendation 4-3

By Shawn Cunningham

© 2021 Telegraph Publishing LLC

B

y a vote of 4-3 with one abstention, the board of the Green Mountain Unified School District late Tuesday night rejected the recommendation of Two Rivers Superintendent Lauren Fierman to name Keith Hill the next principal of Green Mountain High School.

Hill, a social studies teacher in both the middle and high schools, was selected as a finalist for the post by a search committee that included board members, teachers, parents, a student and two administrators. The other finalist was Rutland High School math teacher Gwen Hagenbarth. The two candidates spoke with the board in an executive session after which the board held a lengthy discussion.

Coming out of the closed door session, Fierman gave Hill an enthusiastic recommendation followed by GM Board vice chair Deb Brown moving to name him principal with a one-year contract.

But when GM board chair Joe Fromberger called the vote, the ayes sounded underwhelming and he asked for a roll call. That found Brown, Lois Perlah and Josh Schroeder voting yes, Wayne Wheelock abstaining and Mike Studin, Dennis Reilly, Rick Alexander and Jeannie Wade voting no. After the vote, Fromberger seemed surprised and uncertain about what to do next. He suggested that he and Brown meet with Fierman to discuss the options ahead.

The board’s action leaves the high school at loose ends. After conducting two searches, the school is late in the hiring season to find many candidates and Interim Principal Mike Ripley was rejected twice in his bid for the permanent office. In cases of last minute vacancies, school systems often hire retired principals to bridge the year until a permanent principal can be found and that is an option.

Fierman, who also served on the search committee, told The Telegraph late Tuesday night, “As we move forward, I am hopeful that the board will be able to find a candidate who is acceptable to them.” The board meets next on Thursday, April 15.