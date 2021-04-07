League of Women Voters offers college scholarships

V

ermont high school students looking for a scholarship to help pay the way for college can now apply to the League of Women Voters of Vermont Education Fund Winona Smith Scholarship program.

Applications are due on May 1 and can be completed online by clicking here. Students need to submit two essays (500 words), one on issues concerning voting rights and, the other, on the impact of a recent civic, national or world event. Also required, is a letter of recommendation from a teacher.

Three $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to students who demonstrate financial need, scholastic achievement and come highly recommended by their instructor. The scholarship can be applied toward continuation of education in an accredited vocational-technical or trade school and two- or four-year college or university. Scholarship recipients will be announced on June 1.

Created in 1995 to honor the legacy of Winona Smith, the scholarship is awarded annually to local high school seniors who embody the characteristics and qualities Smith displayed of civic participation and community service.

Questions can be directed to Scholarship Coordinator Becky Miller, lwvofvt.edfund@gmail.com.