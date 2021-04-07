New admissions position at Stratton Mtn. School; Springfield Hospital hires CEO

Stratton coach to become action sports admissions coordinator





Stratton Mountain School has named as its action sports admissions coordinator, establishing a new position within the school's current admissions team.

“We are very excited to have Brian joining us,” said Head of School Carson Thurber ’02. “He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our admissions department, and I look forward to seeing more talented action sports student-athletes join our thriving community.”

Knowles has run the freestyle program at the Stratton Winter Sports Club for the last 10 years and is currently the head of the Freestyle/Freeski program at the Mount Snow Training Center. Knowles will continue in his position as the Freestyle/Freeski head coach at the Mount Snow Training Center, in addition to fulfilling his duties as the Action Sports Admissions Coordinator for Stratton Mountain School.

Stratton Mountain School is an independent boarding and day school that focuses on college preparatory academics and competitive winter sports. Located at the base of Stratton Mountain, SMS serves students in grades 7 – 12.

Springfield Hospital names new CEO





Springfield Hospital's Board of Directors announces that, MBA, FACHE, of Wildwood, Mo., has been named its new chief executive officer. Adcock most recently served as an independent contractor providing administrative consulting services to West Virginia University Hospitals Inc., and as CEO of Fairmont Regional Medical Center in Fairmont, W. Va.

Adcock brings more than 30 years of executive leadership at community and specialty hospitals serving as chief executive officer, administrator, chief operating officer, and other administrative positions in healthcare organizations throughout the country.

As CEO, Adcock will work closely with the Board of Directors and senior leadership in providing strategic and operational leadership for the hospital.

“I am looking forward to joining Springfield Hospital, and continuing its 107-year tradition of caring for the community and the remarkable achievements its team has made in providing high quality healthcare through some challenging times,” commented Adcock. “I will be working closely with community leaders to ensure strong relationships between the hospital and the people it serves,” he added.

Chairman Jim Rumrill commented, “We look forward to envisioning the future of healthcare in the region and the role Springfield Hospital will play in meeting the needs of our local communities. We also want to recognize the dedication and service of Michael Halstead of QHR Health whose skill and leadership as Interim Chief Executive Officer over the past two years has been of great value to our organization.”

Adcock received his master of business administration from the University of Alabama in Birmingham and his bachelor of science degree in commerce and business administration with a major in health-care management from the University of Alabama. He is a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives and is Board Certified in healthcare management.

Adcock will be re-locating to the Springfield area, and is expected to join Springfield Hospital the week of April 19.