Green Mountain and Cavendish Town Elementary school faculty and staff today wore red in solidarity and support of the recommendation by both the search committee and Two Rivers Supervisory Union Superintendent Lauren Fierman that Keith Hill be appointed principal of Green Mountain Union High School.

The board’s rejection of the recommendation has caused confusion and mistrust across the entire GM Unified School District community.

We encourage everyone in the towns served by the GM board — Andover, Baltimore, Cavendish and Chester — to contact their school board representatives as well as attend the GMUSD regular board meeting to be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 15, 2021, via Zoom to share their opinions of the process.

Sincerely,

Julie Parah

Chester