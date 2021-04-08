To the editor: School staffs wear red to support Keith Hill for GM principal Public asked to attend April 15 GM board meeting
The Chester Telegraph | Apr 08, 2021 | Comments 0
Green Mountain and Cavendish Town Elementary school faculty and staff today wore red in solidarity and support of the recommendation by both the search committee and Two Rivers Supervisory Union Superintendent Lauren Fierman that Keith Hill be appointed principal of Green Mountain Union High School.
The board’s rejection of the recommendation has caused confusion and mistrust across the entire GM Unified School District community.
We encourage everyone in the towns served by the GM board — Andover, Baltimore, Cavendish and Chester — to contact their school board representatives as well as attend the GMUSD regular board meeting to be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 15, 2021, via Zoom to share their opinions of the process.
Sincerely,
Julie Parah
Chester
Filed Under: Commentary • Letters to the Editor
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.