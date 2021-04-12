Chester Chatter: Creating wonderful family scenes during Covid

By Ruthie Douglas

©2021 Telegraph Publishing LLC

T

he Covid-19 pandemic has been tough on all of us. Wouldn’t we all wish it would come to an end?

However not all is bad. We have learned some lessons from staying home and not moving about for trips and going on shopping sprees.

For the first time, many people are spending a good amount of time within the homes that they worked so hard to make comfortable. They now have time to look around their homes and take pleasure in being there.

This past winter, board games, cards and jigsaw puzzles have come into use again. Along with popcorn and candy, it’s just the right setting for a family activity.

The winter reminded me of when I was young. There was no TV and come a weekend, everyone was home and we made ice cream. We didn’t have an electric mixer and cranked a machine by hand using icicles gathered from a neighbor’s roof.

It was a wonderful family scene. I bet you have those as well.

Scene and heard

I

was blessed to have one of those wonderful family scenes recently. I had Easter dinner with my daughter. We were so happy to be able to get together once again. Quite a number of family members had had their Covid-19 vaccinations and those who had not were set for dinner in a different room. We practiced social distancing and wore masks when we were not eating. We held an indoor Easter egg hunt and all participants wore gloves. The masks and gloves made no difference. We were just happy to be together.

I am so sad of learning of the death of Bobby Pelletier. I had first met Bobby when he worked for Reggie Cyr building the clubhouse at Tater Hill Golf Course. Bobby was barely out of high school and he was so fun to know.

April is National Humor Month. The Mayo Clinic says laughter can lighten your mood and induce changes in your body.

During April we also begin to hear the chattering of squirrels, frogs croaking, the sound of peepers, and the clattering of mockingbirds and woodpeckers. How great it is to be outside once again. Enjoy the sun.