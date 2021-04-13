Wednesday, April 7: GM board rejects principal recommendation 4-3.  
Applications accepted for nursing scholarship

Eileen Austin Neal

Applications are being accepted for the 16h Annual Eileen Austin Neal Nursing Scholarship of $1,000.  This scholarship is open to any student who has been accepted into a nursing program of study.

Applicants will be judged on interest in and commitment to the field of nursing.  Determination will be based on merit and need. Eileen Austin Neal was a registered nurse at Springfield Hospital for 64 years, retiring in 2005.  She was the first recipient of Springfield Hospital’s Community Health Award in 2003. In 2004, the Hospital established the Spirit of Nursing Award in recognition of her many years of dedicated service.

Upon her death in February 2006, at the request of the Neal family, Springfield Hospital established a nursing scholarship fund in her name with the gifts received in her memory.

Application deadline is May 28, 2021. Scholarship applications are available by clicking here.
For more information, contact Sandy Peplau in the Marketing & Development office by email at speplau@springfieldmed.org or call 802-885-7686.

