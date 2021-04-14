Wednesday, April 14: Chester board won’t change course on 103 bridge decision.  
 Six GM board members say what went into principal voting decisions.
Chester board gets feedback on paper of record decision.
Editorial: Give Keith Hill the contract.
Weston Playhouse re-opens with ‘Mountain Top,’ ‘Ring of Fire,’ ‘Seussical’
Weekly Covid Update: High case counts among younger Vermonters.

Chester Planning Commission agenda for April 19

| Apr 14, 2021 | Comments 0

The Chester Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday April 19, 2021 at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and Via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81029256359

Below is its agenda

  1. Review minutes from March 29, 2021 and April 5, 2021 meetings.
  2. Citizen comments.
  3. Discuss Proposed bylaws with Jason Rasmussen, including Section 4302 of state statute and implementation options.
  4. Briefly discuss, at the overview level, strategies proposed by members and distributed in the packet.
  5. Discuss whether to proceed with the bylaws as a complete package or to break them into smaller pieces for implementation.
  6. Discuss agenda and set date for next meeting.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Chester Planning CommissionLatest News

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.