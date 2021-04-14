Chester Planning Commission agenda for April 19
The Chester Telegraph | Apr 14, 2021 | Comments 0
The Chester Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday April 19, 2021 at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and Via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81029256359
Below is its agenda
- Review minutes from March 29, 2021 and April 5, 2021 meetings.
- Citizen comments.
- Discuss Proposed bylaws with Jason Rasmussen, including Section 4302 of state statute and implementation options.
- Briefly discuss, at the overview level, strategies proposed by members and distributed in the packet.
- Discuss whether to proceed with the bylaws as a complete package or to break them into smaller pieces for implementation.
- Discuss agenda and set date for next meeting.
Filed Under: Chester Planning Commission • Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.