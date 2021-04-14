GMUSD board meeting agenda for April 15

The board of the Green Mountain Unified School District will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday April 15, 2021 via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://trsu.zoom.us/j/89614967297.

Below is its agenda:

I. CALL TO ORDER:

A. Roll call

II. Approval of Agenda: (Additions & Deletions)

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:

A. March 18, 2021, Regular Meeting

B. April 6, 2021, Special Meeting

IV. GMUHS PRINCIPAL SEARCH

A. Motion to Rescind Previous Action on Superintendent’s Recommendation for Appointment of

GMUHS Principal

V. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

VI. STUDENT REPORTS:

VII. NEW BUSINESS:

A. New Hire

1. Assistant Principal CAES / CTES

2. 0.8 FTE Guidance Counselor CTES

B. Approval of new board member

VIII. OLD BUSINESS:

A. Electronic Signature Policy (Second read, possible approval)

IX. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS:

A. Superintendent Report

B. Principal Report

X. FINANCIAL UPDATE: (View Financial Report)

XI. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS:

XII. COMMITTEE REPORTS:

A. RVTC

XIII. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

XIV. NEXT MEETING DATE:

A. GMUSD Regular Board Meeting: May 20, 2021, 6:00pm via Zoom

XV. ADJOURNMENT: