Green Up Day in Chester: Bags, books, planting and more

he Chester Conservation Committee announce plans for its 51st Green Up Day – Saturday, May 1, 2021. This state-wide effort helps Chester and the state shine. Please consider greening up your area.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, May 1, everyone is invited to go to the Whiting Library, 117 Main St., to pick up Green Up bags for litter collecting and — as a thank you for greening up our community — plant flower, veggie and herb seeds at the seed sewing station to take home.

Please be mindful of these Green Up Day Safety Tips as you pick up trash.

Wear rugged work gloves.

Wear long pants and boots.

Wear bright colored clothing.

Dispose of any sharps in a heavy plastic bottle with the lid screwed back on and marked “do not recycle.”

Work facing oncoming traffic.

Use sunscreen.

Always check for ticks.

The Town of Chester will also have bags available at Erskine’s, Chester Hardware, Whiting Library and Town Hall. With Covid-19 pandemic restrictions still in place, bags may be available in an outside location. Details to be determined.

The Green Up Day dumpster will be at the Chester Town Garage the week of April 26. Please transport all bags to the dumpster. There will be a spot near the dumpster for tires.

More information is available from the Green Up Vermont or by emailing Frank Kelley at frank.kelley@trsu.org.

The Whiting Library’s 2nd annual Green Up & Seed Down outdoor celebration promotes Vermont Green Up Day, by having a seed planting demonstration and activity area, with all the supplies and knowledge you need to plant your own seeds. Soil, containers, seeds and wisdom will be available for all who would like to plant some seeds to take home. Seedlings will also be available.

May 1 also marks the unveiling of our new seed library sponsored by Mountain Valley Climate Action. MVCA will be maintaining a community seed library with a wide variety of seeds packets available for you to take home and plant. You can bring extra seeds from your garden to exchange or just take some and enjoy.

A selection of books from the basement book sale will also be outside for sale by donation at this May 1 event. All donations go toward buying new materials and supplies for the library.

Also on May 1, the library will be open to visitors once again, by appointment. Call ahead at 875-2277 to make an appointment for a time slot between 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday or Saturday. The library adheres to VT State universal guidance that limits the number of people who can be safely in the building to four patrons in a pod. Face masks are required.