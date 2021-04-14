Sign up now: Grace Cottage 5k to be held in person, virtually

R

egistration is now open for Grace Cottage’s 12Annual Spring into Health 5K! Your registration fee helps Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital to continue providing excellent patient care in our community.

This year’s event will be held both in person and virtually. There are a limited number of in-person time slots on Saturday, May 8. Pre-registration is required. Participants are welcome to run/walk/stroll/roll. There will be no 5K T-shirts this year, but all registrants will be given a numbered race bib.

Or you may do your 5K virtually, whenever and wherever you choose. If you pre-register by April 30, we’ll mail you a bib. Email a photo of yourself doing your virtual 5K while wearing your running bib to info@gracecottage.org, and we’ll create a Facebook album of all our 5K-ers to celebrate our collective victories. You don’t have to be a Facebook user to access the Grace Cottage Facebook page by clicking here.

For information and registration ($15 per adult participant; children under age 18 are free), visit our website. Questions? Call us at 802-365-9109.