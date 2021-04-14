Take-Back Day: Drop unused prescription drugs at police departments

O

n Saturday, April 24, the public will be able to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs at secure drop boxes throughout Windsor County. The Take-Back Day is sponsored by the Windsor County Sheriff’s Office, local and state law enforcement agencies, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The Take-Back Day event is free and anonymous, no questions asked. “Rates of prescription drug abuse in this country are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs,” said Sheriff Mike Chamberlain of Windsor County. “We look forward to participating in Take-Back Day again this spring as part of our continuing effort to protect the health and safety of Windsor County residents.”

Supported by public health coalitions, Take-Back Day aims to prevent prescription drug abuse, a growing problem in the United States that claims lives through overdoses and accidental poisonings. A majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends.

Since inception of the Take-Back Days, towns across Windsor County and the state have worked diligently to expand access to permanent drug collection units. Windsor County’s efforts align with those of the state in encouraging Vermonters to drop off unused or expired medications.

Green Peak Alliance coordinator Courtney Hillhouse says, “To prevent misuse, we want everyone to know how to safely use, store, and dispose of unused or expired medicine.”

Many of the drop boxes are permanent and can be accessed whenever a police department is open.

The following locations in Windsor County will serve as drop-off sites on Take-Back Day, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24:

Chester Police Department, 556 Elm St.;

Windsor Police Department, 29 Union St., Windsor;

Weathersfield Transfer Station (operated by the Weathersfield Police Department);

Springfield Police Department, 201 Clinton St.;

Ludlow Police Department, 19 Westhill St.;

Hartford Police Department, 812 Va Cutoff Road;

Woodstock Police Department, 454 Woodstock Road;

Royalton State Police Barracks, 2011 VT RT 107, Bethel;

Royalton Police Department, 17 N. Windsor St., South Royalton; and

Norwich Police Department, 10 Hazen St.

In addition to pills and capsules, powders and patches are accepted. Medication return venues are supported in part by the Green Peak Alliance, a regional network that promotes healthy communities in East Central Vermont.

In October 2020, Windsor County Deputies emptied drop boxes at local police stations and took for incineration 439 pounds of medications collected. At any time throughout the year, households in Windsor County may take advantage of the permanent drop-boxes in the lobbies of the following Police Departments: Chester, Hartford, Ludlow, Royalton, Springfield, Windsor, and Woodstock.

For more information call the Windsor County Sheriff’s Department at (802) 457-5211.