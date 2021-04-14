To the editor: Vt. Women’s Caucus stands with Asian-Americans against hate

We, of the Women’s Legislative Caucus, are writing to express both our sadness and anger at the recent acts of hatred and violence in Georgia against Asian Americans which resulted in the killing of eight people including six Asian American women. The latest violence toward the Asian community, and these women in particular, is fueled by the United States’ long history of white supremacy and gender-based violence.

These horrific killings have exposed another truth of the fundamental inequity of life for Asian-American women in our society. Discrimination against Asian-Americans is rising both nationally and in Vermont. According to the VT APIDA (Asian Pacific Islander Desi American) for Black Lives Matter Group, since the onset of the pandemic, there have been 3,795 bias incidents reported in the United States, representing hundred-fold rises in violent incidents against Asian-Americans.

In the last 20 years, Asians have been the fastest growing targets of hate crimes. They also reported that Asian-American women on average earn 67 cents on the dollar earned by white men. This compares to 83 cents for white women.

We grieve with the families of the women who lost their lives in Atlanta. Our country is at an inflection point. We can confront the centuries of systemic racism that affects all non-white people who live here or we can continue to be blind to our truth.

The Women’s Legislative Caucus promotes legislation to advance the lives of all women in Vermont. Our priorities include pay equity, women in the correctional system, addressing healthcare disparities and preventing domestic and sexual violence against women.

We stand as allies to Asian-Americans and commit to using this moment to educate ourselves and advance legislation that dismantles racism, promotes equity, protects women and invests in long-term solutions that address the root causes of violence and hate in our communities.

Sincerely,

Women’s Legislative Caucus Co-Chairs

Rep. Lynn Batchelor, Derby

Rep. Mollie Burke, Brattleboro

Rep. Sara Coffey, Guilford

Caucus Members

Rep. Janet Ancel, Calais

Rep. Peter Anthony, Barre

Sen. Becca Balint, Windham County

Rep. Matt Birong, Vergennes

Rep. Alyssa Black, Essex

Rep. Tiff Bluemle, Burlington

Rep. Michelle Bos-Lun, Westminster

Rep. Erin Brady, Williston

Rep. Jana Brown, Richmond

Rep. Jessica Brumsted, Shelburne

Rep. Elizabeth Burrows, West Windsor

Rep. Scott Campbell, St. Johnsbury

Rep. Brian Cina, Burlington

Sen. Alison Clarkson, Windsor County

Rep. Mari Cordes, Lincoln

Rep. Kari Dolan, Waitsfield

Rep. David Durfee, Shaftsbury

Rep. Caleb Elder, Starksboro

Rep. Leslie Goldman, Rockingham

Sen. Ruth Hardy, Addison County

Rep. Mary Howard, Rutland

Rep. Kathleen James, Manchester

Rep. Stephanie Jerome, Brandon

Rep. John Killacky, South Burlington

Rep. Jim Masland, Thetford

Rep. Mike Mrowicki, Putney

Rep. Emma Mulvaney-Stanak, Burlington

Rep. Logan Nicoll, Ludlow

Rep. Kelly Pajala, Londonderry

Rep. Ann Pugh, South Burlington

Rep. Barbara Rachelson, Burlington

Rep. Robin Scheu, Middlebury

Rep. Amy Sheldon, Middlebury

Rep. Katherine Sims, Craftsbury

Rep. Trevor Squirrell, Underhill

Rep. Gabrielle Stebbins, Burlington

Rep. Tom Stevens, Waterbury

Rep. George Till, Jericho

Rep. Tristan Toleno, Brattleboro

Rep. Maida Townsend, South Burlington

Rep. Becca White, Hartford

Rep. Kurt While, Bethel

Rep. Theresa Wood, Waterbury