Chester Select Board agenda for April 21
The Chester Telegraph | Apr 20, 2021 | Comments 0
The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday April 21, 2021 at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129.
In person attendance is limited, so please consider whether your physical attendance is needed or if you can participate via zoom.
Below is the board’s agenda:
1. Approve Minutes from the April 7, 2021 Select Board Meeting
2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting
3. Old Business
4. Paper of Record
5. Speed Limit Discussion
6. Local Emergency Management Plan Adoption
7. Vietnam Memorial Monument Policy Adoption
8. DRB Appointment
9. Additional employee for Water/Sewer Department; Succession Planning
10. New Business/Next Agenda
11. Executive Session: ACT 250 Permit Appeal
12. Executive Session: Potential Acquisition of old Jiffy Mart
13. Executive Session: Review & Approve Town Manager Contract
14. Adjourn
Filed Under: Chester Select Board Agenda • Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.