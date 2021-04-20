Chester Select Board agenda for April 21

The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday April 21, 2021 at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129.

In person attendance is limited, so please consider whether your physical attendance is needed or if you can participate via zoom.

Below is the board’s agenda:

1. Approve Minutes from the April 7, 2021 Select Board Meeting

2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

3. Old Business

4. Paper of Record

5. Speed Limit Discussion

6. Local Emergency Management Plan Adoption

7. Vietnam Memorial Monument Policy Adoption

8. DRB Appointment

9. Additional employee for Water/Sewer Department; Succession Planning

10. New Business/Next Agenda

11. Executive Session: ACT 250 Permit Appeal

12. Executive Session: Potential Acquisition of old Jiffy Mart

13. Executive Session: Review & Approve Town Manager Contract

14. Adjourn