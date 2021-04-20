Wednesday, April 14: Chester board won’t change course on 103 bridge decision.  
 Six GM board members say what went into principal voting decisions.
Chester board gets feedback on paper of record decision.
Editorial: Give Keith Hill the contract.
Weston Playhouse re-opens with ‘Mountain Top,’ ‘Ring of Fire,’ ‘Seussical’
Weekly Covid Update: High case counts among younger Vermonters.

Chester Select Board agenda for April 21

| Apr 20, 2021 | Comments 0

The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday April 21, 2021 at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129.

In person attendance is limited, so please consider whether your physical attendance is needed or if you can participate via zoom.

Below is the board’s agenda:

1. Approve Minutes from the April 7, 2021 Select Board Meeting

2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

3. Old Business

4. Paper of Record

5. Speed Limit Discussion

6. Local Emergency Management Plan Adoption

7. Vietnam Memorial Monument Policy Adoption

8. DRB Appointment

9. Additional employee for Water/Sewer Department; Succession Planning

10. New Business/Next Agenda

11. Executive Session: ACT 250 Permit Appeal

12. Executive Session: Potential Acquisition of old Jiffy Mart

13. Executive Session: Review & Approve Town Manager Contract

14. Adjourn

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Chester Select Board AgendaLatest News

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.