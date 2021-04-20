Troopers investigate gunfire into Derry home

© 2021 Telegraph Publishing LLC

The Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Londonderry on Monday night. No one was injured.

According to a VSP press release, troopers were called to a home on Chaves Road at about 10:47 p.m. on Monday, April, 19. The homeowner, John Ross, 54, told police that at around 10:30 p.m., someone unknown had fired several times into his front door, then fled in a vehicle.

Police searched the area on Monday night, then returned on Tuesday morning. Detectives from the Bureau of Criminal Investigations found that several bullets had struck the home. They collected evidence, which was then sent to the Vermont Forensic Lab in Waterbury for analysis.

Several area residents told police that they had heard gunshots but had not seen anything.

According to police, this was the the third shooting into an occupied dwelling in Vermont since late last week. Investigators do not believe the incidents are connected, and no one has been injured. However these are serious situations that pose considerable danger of injury or death to people inside the homes.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600 or submit an anonymous tip online by clicking here.