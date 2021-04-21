Wednesday, April 21: Keith Hill accepts 1-year contract as GM principal.  
 After reorganization fracas, planning panel looks forward.
A single vote changes and GM board appoints Keith Hill principal.
After heated votes, GM board looks at what’s next.
Cavendish board ponders fate of Vermont Apple Pie Co. water allocation.
Troopers investigate gunfire into Derry home.
Weekly Covid Update: State of emergency extended, vaxx registration begins for 16 & up.

Andover plans for Green-Up Day

Saturday, May 1 is the official GreenUp Day.  This year, Andover residents plan to rid the roadsides of trash and spruce up cemeteries.  Trash bags will be available at Town Hall, 953 Andover Road, beginning at 9 a.m. on May 1.

But volunteers who would like to get a head start may obtain bags from the town by contacting Town Clerk Jeanette Haight at clerk@vermontel.net or 875-2765.  GreenUp trash can be placed in the dumpster in front of the town garage, which will be available on or around April 23.  Volunteers should wear heavy duty gloves and bring rakes and clippers if they plan to work in the cemeteries.

Weather permitting, the Andover Project Committee plans to offer a selection of Andover hats and T-shirts for sale outside Town Hall on GreenUp Day.
