Andover plans for Green-Up Day

Saturday, May 1 is the official Green–Up Day. This year, Andover residents plan to rid the roadsides of trash and spruce up cemeteries. Trash bags will be available at Town Hall, 953 Andover Road, beginning at 9 a.m. on May 1.

But volunteers who would like to get a head start may obtain bags from the town by contacting Town Clerk Jeanette Haight at clerk@vermontel.net or 875-2765. Green–Up trash can be placed in the dumpster in front of the town garage, which will be available on or around April 23. Volunteers should wear heavy duty gloves and bring rakes and clippers if they plan to work in the cemeteries.