Andover Select Board agenda for April 26
The Chester Telegraph | Apr 21, 2021 | Comments 0
The Select Board for the town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 26 via Zoom. To join: https://zoom.us Personal Meeting ID 869 021 5007 Passcode 146374 or call in: 1 929 436 2866.
Below is its agenda.
1. Call Select Board meeting to order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes: Act on the minutes from the April 12th meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. New Business: A. Liquor license applications – Maria Rondeau d/b/a Casa Stigers, LLC & Rowell’s Inn (renewal)
B. Lovejoy Brook lot offers
C. SB meetings going forward – in-person or via Zoom – discussion
6. Old Business:
A. Ash tree update – Jock Harvey
B. Old Gulf Road South – updates
C. Drafting ATV ordinance
D. LBF – any updates
7. Highways / Garage:
A. Road Commissioner’s report – open & act on paving bids
B. Road Foreman attendance at meetings – discussion
8. Correspondence.
9. Adjourn.
REMINDERS:
Next Select Board Meeting, 05/10/2021, 6:30 p.m.
Filed Under: Andover Select Board Agenda • Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.