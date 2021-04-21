Andover Select Board agenda for April 26

The Select Board for the town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 26 via Zoom. To join: https://zoom.us Personal Meeting ID 869 021 5007 Passcode 146374 or call in: 1 929 436 2866.

Below is its agenda.

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on the minutes from the April 12th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business: A. Liquor license applications – Maria Rondeau d/b/a Casa Stigers, LLC & Rowell’s Inn (renewal)

B. Lovejoy Brook lot offers

C. SB meetings going forward – in-person or via Zoom – discussion

6. Old Business:

A. Ash tree update – Jock Harvey

B. Old Gulf Road South – updates

C. Drafting ATV ordinance

D. LBF – any updates

7. Highways / Garage:

A. Road Commissioner’s report – open & act on paving bids

B. Road Foreman attendance at meetings – discussion

8. Correspondence.

9. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:

Next Select Board Meeting, 05/10/2021, 6:30 p.m.