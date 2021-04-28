Mother’s Day weekend: Bird amble in Proctorsville, music at Gassetts Grange

Audubon bird amble in

Proctorsville on May 8

C

alling all birders: Join Marianne and Michael Walsh of the Mount Ascutney Audubon Society at 7 a.m. Saturday, May 8 for a two-hour amble in Proctorsville along 20 Mile Stream Road and into the surrounding fields. You will have a chance to identify various birds by their songs and markings.

Wear your mask, wear good walking shoes and bring your binoculars. Meet at Crow’s Bakery on Depot Street in Proctorsville. There will be a limited number of people allowed on the walk, so please RSVP as soon as possible to Robin at 802-226-7736.

For more information and a list of birds seen on previous walks go to click here or call 802-226-7736. The event is sponsored by the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association.

Gassetts Grange to hold Mike Jam Sunday, May 9

O

n Sunday, May 9 — Mothers Day — the Green Mountain Express and Gassetts Grange are holding an outside, non-open Mike Jam from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Grange, located 200 feet north of the junction of routes 103 North and 10.

Please bring your own chairs. There will be a 50/50 drawing. And a donation of $5 per person is asked. Everyone is asked to wear face coverings, maintain social distancing and sign in at the table with your name and telephone number.

Snacks will be available as will bottled water and sodas will be for sale. Three canopies will be set up if you need to get out from the hot sun. Rain date will be Sunday, May 16. For more information, call 802-591-4290.