Vermont Afterschool offers $1.5m in summer enrichment grants

ermont Afterschool announces that the 2021 Summer Matters for All Grant Program is open to applicants. Established in partnership with Gov. Phil Scott’s office and the Vermont Agency of Education, at least $1.5 million will be available through the grant program to expand access to summer enrichment opportunities for youth statewide.

“This grant offers a deliberate boost to programs so they can help Vermont’s youth to re-engage, connect, learn and heal,” stated Vermont Afterschool Executive Director Holly Morehouse.

Administered by Vermont Afterschool, the Summer Matters for All Grants are funded by the federal American Rescue Plan that was signed into law in March 2021.

The Summer Matters for All Grant opportunity is designed to support the:

Creation of new summer learning programs in areas where few or no services currently exist;

Expansion of existing summer learning programs in order to increase affordability for K-12 children and youth through a variety of strategies;

Increased access to summer programs for children and youth with disabilities and other traditionally marginalized populations;

Elimination of barriers to summer program access based on geography, socio-economic factors, demographics.

The competitive grant process will prioritize programs that increase access by addressing affordability for K-12 children and youth and their families; expanding programming in parts of the state where few or no options are currently available; expanding access by increasing program slots and/or duration or programming; ensuring access for underserved populations; and providing additional resources so that students with disabilities and/or special needs are able to fully participate in programs.

“We know that summer and youth-serving programs are an integral part of Covid recovery efforts,” stated Morehouse. “It’s about building a stronger support system and working together to expand opportunities for youth to thrive.”

Non-profit organizations; municipalities; licensed/regulated providers of school age childcare; privately or publicly owned summer camp programs are all eligible to apply. Programs can apply one-time grants of $20,000-$75,000 and applications are due on May 5, 2021. To learn more about the grant, click here.