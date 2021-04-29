Chester Planning Commission agenda for May 3

The Chester Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday May 3, 2021 at Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81029256359.

Below is the commission’s agenda:

1. Review minutes from March 29, 2021 and April 19, 2021 meetings.

2. Citizen comments.

3. Answer questions submitted by Hugh Quinn for 30 minutes.

4. Discuss whether to proceed with the bylaws as a complete package or to

break them into smaller pieces for implementation.

5. Discuss agenda and set date for next meeting.