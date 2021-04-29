To the editor: Spring brings Sunshine Acres’ 19th season

Spring is here at last, and bulbs and perennials – planted by Chester Townscape volunteers – are beginning to bloom at public locations around town. Soon to follow, when the danger of frost has passed, will be the annuals in bridge boxes and planters that make Chester such an attractive and joy-filled town for visitors, homeowners, and businesses.

In these beautification efforts, Chester Townscape has for years depended upon the experience and knowledge of John McAveeney, owner of Sunshine Acres Nursery at 1824 Route 11 East in Chester. McAveeney sources the annuals that Townscape volunteers plant and provides the space and soil amendments for that each year. He also sources the trees and shrubs that we offer every year for our Tree and Shrub Sale. He helps make all Chester Townscape’s seasonal beautification efforts as easy and speedy as they can possibly be. And our volunteers are grateful for his assistance and dedication.

On Saturday May 1, McAveeny will open Sunshine Acres for its 19th season with a full-service nursery, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week through the fall. He offers a full range of nursery products: trees, shrubs, vegetables, perennials, annuals and soil additives. Chester Townscape volunteers and lots of others in Chester and the surrounding area will be happy to have the nursery open for the growing season. Hats off to John McAveeney and Chester Townscape’s favorite nursery.

Lillian Willis

Vice Chair

Chester Townscape