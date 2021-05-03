Chester Chatter: Farm life is hard, but rewarding

By Ruthie Douglas

s a new farmer’s wife I had lots to learn. For instance, I had never considered farming to be a business. But it sure as heck is. On our kitchen table came many farm-related news announcements and there were many many meetings to attend.

Some of us farmers here in town had formed a small group that met twice a month at different homes. Some of the members were Horace Holden, Don Farrar, Lloyd Jewett, Sonny Putnam and Billy Newtown, names that you may run into today. At our meetings we discussed the weather, an extremely important part of every farmer’s life.

We also helped one another whenever it was needed. My husband Don was president of the Vermont Farm Bureau. We lobbied in Montpelier for the returnable bottle law. Down our back road, many glass bottles were tossed out the windows of passing cars and their shards and caps would end up in the stomach of our grazing cows.

The cost of grass seeds, especially alfalfa, was high. We could scrape up enough money for alfalfa for a 7-acre plot we owned. Every day, Don would look to see if it had germinated. And when it finally bloomed, its tiny lavender blossoms were beautiful.

One of my fondest memories was Don coming in the kitchen door with a bouquet of alfalfa flowers. The small family farm was a great place for children to grow up, with grandparents nearby and a simple life at hand. Often now I have wished that the aroma of new mown hay could have been bottled so that I could smell it once again. We worked so hard but it was very rewarding.

Scene and heard

enjoyed a getaway vacation, spending a week at Smugglers Notch. They biked trails, took a lot of photos and went shopping. Of course, then they got 6 inches of spring snow.

I have a mother robin who is sitting on her nest with five eggs in it on my front lawn and under my bench. The nest was tossed to the ground when a tree was cut down.

We gals are at it again. We played dominoes at my house on Thursday. It is beginning to feel like old times once again.

George Dolloph has died. George was always quick to help anyone who was in need. We all are thinking of his family.

Chester Helping Hands has been busy serving food every Wednesday. A big thank you to all who help, from the chefs and restaurants to those serving.

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 9. Don’t forget your mother!