Chester Select Board agenda for May 5

| May 03, 2021 | Comments 0

The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday May 5, 2021 at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129.

Below is the board’s agenda:

1. Approve Minutes from the April 21, 2021 Select board Meeting

2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

3. Old Business

4. Fall Festival; Update and Permission for use of Town Property

5. Permission to Use Cobleigh Field; Dance Factory

6. Coin Drop; Ruck Up, Inc.

7. Financial Review

8. Cemetery Deeds

9. New Business/Next Agenda

10. Adjourn

