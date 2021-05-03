Chester Select Board agenda for May 5
The Chester Telegraph | May 03, 2021
The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday May 5, 2021 at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129.
Below is the board’s agenda:
1. Approve Minutes from the April 21, 2021 Select board Meeting
2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting
3. Old Business
4. Fall Festival; Update and Permission for use of Town Property
5. Permission to Use Cobleigh Field; Dance Factory
6. Coin Drop; Ruck Up, Inc.
7. Financial Review
8. Cemetery Deeds
9. New Business/Next Agenda
10. Adjourn
