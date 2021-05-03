TRSU board agenda for May 6, 2021
The Two Rivers Supervisory Union Board will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday May 6, 2021 at the Ludlow Elementary School’s Professional Development Room and online via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://trsu.zoom.us/j/85992825529.
Below is the board’s agenda:
I. Call to Order
A. Roll Call
II. Approval of Agenda: (Additions & Deletions)
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
A. April 1, 2021, Regular Meeting
IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:
VI. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:
VII. FINANCIAL UPDATE: Click here for Financial Link
VIII. OLD BUSINESS:
IX. NEW BUSINESS:
A. New Hires:
1. Part time Clinician (CTES) 2021-2022
B. Sick Bank for a non-bargaining unit employee
C. Superintendent Evaluation
X. Public Comments
XI. EXECUTIVE SESSION: TITLE I VSA §313(a)(3)
Evaluation of the superintendent under the provisions of Title 1 VSA §313(a)(3)
XII. EXECUTIVE SESSION: TITLE I VSA §313(a)(1)(a)
Premature general public knowledge regarding the contracts would place the Board at a
disadvantage because the Board risks disclosing negotiation strategy if the contract terms are
discussed in public session
Discussion of contracts for non bargaining unit employees, including the superintendent, under
the provisions of Title 1, VSA Section §313 (a)(1)(a)
XIII. Set Next Meeting Date and Agenda
A. June 3, 2021, via Zoom and Professional Development Room at Ludlow Elementary
XIV. Adjournment
