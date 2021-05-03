Wednesday, April 28: Chester board  reaffirms paper of record decision, adds The Commons as well.  
 Chester High/GM alums postpone annual celebration to 2022.
SBA offers restaurants revitalization funds.
Vermont Afterschool offers $1.5m in summer enrichment grants.
Weekly Covid Update: Proms allowed with guidelines.

TRSU board agenda for May 6, 2021

| May 03, 2021 | Comments 0

The Two Rivers Supervisory Union Board will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday May 6, 2021 at the Ludlow Elementary School’s Professional Development Room and online via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://trsu.zoom.us/j/85992825529.

Below is the board’s agenda:

I. Call to Order
A. Roll Call
II. Approval of Agenda: (Additions & Deletions)
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
A. April 1, 2021, Regular Meeting
IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:
VI. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:
VII. FINANCIAL UPDATE: Click here for Financial Link
VIII. OLD BUSINESS:
IX. NEW BUSINESS:
A. New Hires:
1. Part time Clinician (CTES) 2021-2022
B. Sick Bank for a non-bargaining unit employee
C. Superintendent Evaluation
X. Public Comments
XI. EXECUTIVE SESSION: TITLE I VSA §313(a)(3)
Evaluation of the superintendent under the provisions of Title 1 VSA §313(a)(3)
XII. EXECUTIVE SESSION: TITLE I VSA §313(a)(1)(a)
Premature general public knowledge regarding the contracts would place the Board at a
disadvantage because the Board risks disclosing negotiation strategy if the contract terms are
discussed in public session
Discussion of contracts for non bargaining unit employees, including the superintendent, under
the provisions of Title 1, VSA Section §313 (a)(1)(a)
XIII. Set Next Meeting Date and Agenda
A. June 3, 2021, via Zoom and Professional Development Room at Ludlow Elementary
XIV. Adjournment

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Covid 19 CoverageEducationEducation NewsTwo Rivers Supervisory Union agenda

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.