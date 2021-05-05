Neighborhood Connections hires new staffers



Neighborhood Connections, located in Londonderry’s Mountain Marketplace, announces the addition of three new staff members.

Elisa Donato joined the agency in August 2020 as Outreach and Development director. She comes from the Albany, N.Y., area, where she has worked with individuals experiencing homelessness, those impacted by HIV/AIDS and other chronic illnesses and in hospice care. She spent several years living and working in a remote Nicaraguan fishing village after serving in Iraq as a New York Army National Guard member. She holds a master of Social Work degree and a graduate certificate in Nonprofit Management from the University at Albany.

Rebekah Trudell recently joined the organization as a full-time social worker. Her previous experience includes case management for people experiencing homelessness; program management for United Counseling Services; and working with at-risk youth to help them transition into adulthood. She is currently in school studying for degrees in both Conservation Biology and Global Health.

Maggi Royle is the agency’s finance and office manager with over 30 years experience in public accounting. She manages the agency’s finances as well as office operations.

Neighborhood Connections is a non-profit social services agency serving the area mountain towns of South Central Vermont whose goals are to connect people with appropriate resources; assist families and individuals in need to gain their independence; and to encourage a spirit of helping in turn.