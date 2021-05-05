Neighborhood Connections holds punny benefit run; Tri-Mtn. Lions Club to hold food drive;BRAM hosts Patsy Cline singer

Covid Bridges virtual May race to raise

funds for Neighborhood Connections

I

t’s a Covid Pun Fun Run! Scheduled from Saturday, May 15 to Sunday, May 23, VT Covid Bridges is a virtual race to benefit Neighborhood Connections. Choose to walk, run, skate or bike any distance. Anticipating that this is the last virtual race of the pandemic, this campaign gives everyone the motivation to go outside, get exercise and enjoy some fresh air after a long Covid winter.

At the same time, you will be raising money for a good cause. Each participant will receive a Covid Bridges gator and medal.

To register, click here. The registration fee is $35 and there is a $3 sign-up charge. Want to donate? Text VTBRIDGES at 44321. Thank you for your continued support of Neighborhood Connections.

Busy Tri-Mtn. Lions Club to hold Food Drive on May 22 29



M

embers of the Londonderry Area Tri-Mountain Lions Club have kept busy during the past year of Covid 19 restrictions, holding meetings over Zoom instead of in person, sewing more than 3,000 face masks for schools, clinics, veterans and others, and delivering food from the local food shelves to those who are unable to leave home. Some members have delivered food from the local food shelves to people who were unable to get out.

And Lions are still recycling eyeglasses left off in our local drop boxes.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 22 29 , the Lions will be holding it Food From the Heart Drive in front of the Londonderry Hardware in the Mountain Marketplace. Non-perishable foods, cleaning items and toiletries are needed, and will be divided among the Tri-Mtn communities.

Once Covid-19 pandemic restrictions being lifted, the Tri-Mtn Lions will return to conduct vision screenings in starting in September.

If you are interested in becoming a Lions Club member, please contact Randee Keith 802-379-8663 or randee.55@comcast. net.

June 5 Patsy Cline concert to

benefit Black River Academy Museum

J

oin the Black River Academy Museum for an evening with the music of Patsy Cline. Courtney Karl will bring life to the music of an iconic American performer from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 5 at West Hill Recreation Center in Ludlow. Food will be available for purchase and masks are required.

The legendary Patsy Cline comes to life once again through the sounds and stories of Courtney Shayne Karl. Karl has been a professional Patsy Cline tribute artist for over 10 years and will take you back in time to the days when this amazing singer graced that stages of America. She has been recognized nationally for her appearance and now tours throughout the United States in the national touring show, Memories of Patsy.

Admission to the outdoor event is $20 and can be purchased at the door on the day of the concert. Advanced tickets are available through Venmo (@BRAcademyMuseum). Alcohol is not permitted in the town-owned park. Please bring your own chairs and follow all public health guidelines. The rain date for the event is Sunday, June 6.

The Black River Academy Museum preserves the history of the Ludlow-area through education programs, exhibitions, and the stewardship of hundreds of artifacts. For more information, contact Executive Director Georgia Brehem at 802-228-5050.