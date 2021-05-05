Weston board mulls May 25 Town Meeting

By Shawn Cunningham

hile the Weston Select Board decided on Tuesday, May 25 for its annual meeting back in January and voted to warn the meeting for that date back on March 23, there seemed to be a fair amount of confusion around the event at last Tuesday’s regular meeting.

Board chair Denis Benson noted that Town Meeting was on the agenda but said “I’m not sure where we’re going to go with that. To my knowledge the official Select Board had nothing to do with determining the date or the place.”

Town Clerk Kim Seymour reminded the board that it had been discussed in January and Benson said, “That’s not the way it went down.”

“Is there a problem?” asked board member Bruce Downer.

“No, I’m just trying to straighten it out because word was out on the street that Town meeting was going to be June 5,” said Benson.

Board member Charles Goodwin noted that the board had voted the meeting to be May 25.

Seymour spoke about whether the meeting will be indoors or out and what arrangements would need to be made.

“We’ll see what mother nature brings us,” said Benson.

“There’s still a meeting to plan whether we know where it’s going to be or not,” said Seymour, who also asked if the town would be asking people to bring their own chairs, set up 6-foot distance markers, bring in tents and ask the Little School to do food and beverages.

The board agreed they should not have food and beverages at the meeting. Benson said they should arrange for trash cans nevertheless since people might bring their own lunches.

Board member Annie Fuji’i said she thought they would meet outside – unless they could meet in the Playhouse – and that tents would have to go on the Green. Weston resident Donald Hart asked that there be a sound system so those with hearing problems could hear the meeting.

The board decided not to hold its regular second Tuesday meeting that evening and will opt to do its reorganization meeting on June 8.

Board member resigns, Granquist proposes replacement chat



oard member Bruce Downer has resigned but said he would continue to serve until the annual meeting. Earlier, fellow member Charles Goodwin asked that an item be placed on the evening’s agenda for the board to thank Downer for his years of service.

During the meeting, Town Moderator Wayne Granquist called in to discuss who will replace Downer.

“Maybe at a time that’s less public we can talk about succession,” said Granquist.