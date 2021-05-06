Chester Development Review Board agenda for May 10

The Development Review Board for the town of Chester will meet for two site visits beginning at 5 p.m. on Monday, May 10, followed by its regular meeting. To join the meeting by Zoom, click here.

Below is its agenda

5 p.m. Site Visit, 397 Peck Road

5:30 p.m. Site Visit, 230 Main St., rear of Brookside Cemetery

Agenda

1. Reorganizational meeting.

2. Review draft minutes from April 12, 2021 meeting

3. Citizens’ comments

4. Flood Hazard Area Review (#564) Pedestrian Bridge over Lovers Lane Brook, 230 Main St.

5. Conditional Use Review for Tourist Lodging, 397 Peck Road

6. Deliberative session to review previous or current matters

Contact Recording Secretary Cathy Hasbrouck for assistance in attending via Zoom

cathy.hasbrouck@chestervt.gov, 802-875-2173