Londonderry Select Board agenda for May 10
The Chester Telegraph | May 06, 2021 | Comments 0
The Londonderry Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 10. The meeting will be held remotely on Zoom. To access online, click here. Via telephone: (929) 205-6099 (Meeting ID: 862 8517 3463). Below is its agenda.
1. Call Meeting to Order
2. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda
3. Organization: a. Elect a Selectboard Chair and Vice-Chair; b. Set Regular Meeting Schedule & Location; c. Designate newspaper of record; d. Designate member with authority to sign warrants & pay orders; e. Adopt Rules of Order
4. Minutes Approval – Meeting(s) of 4/19/2021
5. Selectboard Pay Orders
6. Announcements/Correspondence
7. Visitors and Concerned Citizens
8. Annual Appointments: a. Road Commissioner; b. Emergency Management Director; c. Windham Regional Commission Representatives (2); d. Tree Warden; e. 911 Coordinator; f. Animal Control Officer.
9. Town Officials Business: a. Emergency Management Director – Discuss formation on an Emergency Management Committee
10. Transfer Station/Solid Waste Management: a. Updates
11. Roads and Bridges: a. Updates; b. Disposal of surplus vehicles/equipment; c. Consider application(s) for excess vehicle weight permits
12. Old Business: a. Prioritization of Town facilities repair and maintenance; b. Approve contract for new garage doors at cold storage building; c. Approve contract for garage door maintenance at Town Garage
13. New Business: a. Discussion of funding opportunities through the American Rescue Program Act; b. Appointment to fill vacancy – Parks Board; c. Outside Consumption Permit – Jake’s Marketplace Café, Inc., DBA Jake’s Marketplace Cafe
14. Adjourn
