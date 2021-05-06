Londonderry Select Board agenda for May 10

The Londonderry Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 10. The meeting will be held remotely on Zoom. To access online, click here. Via telephone: (929) 205-6099 (Meeting ID: 862 8517 3463). Below is its agenda.

1. Call Meeting to Order

2. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda

3. Organization: a. Elect a Selectboard Chair and Vice-Chair; b. Set Regular Meeting Schedule & Location; c. Designate newspaper of record; d. Designate member with authority to sign warrants & pay orders; e. Adopt Rules of Order

4. Minutes Approval – Meeting(s) of 4/19/2021

5. Selectboard Pay Orders

6. Announcements/Correspondence

7. Visitors and Concerned Citizens

8. Annual Appointments: a. Road Commissioner; b. Emergency Management Director; c. Windham Regional Commission Representatives (2); d. Tree Warden; e. 911 Coordinator; f. Animal Control Officer.

9. Town Officials Business: a. Emergency Management Director – Discuss formation on an Emergency Management Committee

10. Transfer Station/Solid Waste Management: a. Updates

11. Roads and Bridges: a. Updates; b. Disposal of surplus vehicles/equipment; c. Consider application(s) for excess vehicle weight permits

12. Old Business: a. Prioritization of Town facilities repair and maintenance; b. Approve contract for new garage doors at cold storage building; c. Approve contract for garage door maintenance at Town Garage

13. New Business: a. Discussion of funding opportunities through the American Rescue Program Act; b. Appointment to fill vacancy – Parks Board; c. Outside Consumption Permit – Jake’s Marketplace Café, Inc., DBA Jake’s Marketplace Cafe

14. Adjourn