Firearms reported stolen from Bartonsville home
A burglar made off with a small arsenal of guns in a burglary in Bartonsville on Friday, according to state police.
In a press release Saturday, Vermont State Police said that Richard Shaw of Lower Bartonsville Road reported that 15 guns of various models and calibers were missing from his home. Police say that it is unclear when the burglary took place and that there was no sign of forced entry into the building.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES.)
