To the editor: Flood Brook School thanks Stratton Foundation, Manchester Food Cupboard
Stratton Foundation and Manchester Food Cupboard are supporting students at Flood Brook School, and Flood Brook School would like to thank both.
The Stratton Foundation has donated a variety of snacks to our students and the Manchester Food Cupboard has for for and delivered these snacks.
The Flood Brook School is a K-8, 300-capacity school located in the heart of ski country in Southwestern Vermont. The Mountain Towns Regional Education District School Board consists of eight school board members from the towns of Landgrove, Londonderry, Peru and Weston.
At Flood Brook School we challenge ourselves to be lifelong learners, to practice respect, and to value community.
Sincerely,
Ann Alford
Flood Brook School
Taconic and Green Regional School District
