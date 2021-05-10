Windsor County collects 604 lbs. on Drug Take Back Day; statewide number hits 7,165

O

n April 24, Windsor County Sheriff’s Department, in cooperation with local and state police, again participated in the DEA-led National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, resulting in 604 pounds of disposed medications collected throughout Windsor County for incineration and 7,165 pounds statewide.

“Take-Back” efforts began in 2010 as stand-alone disposal events occurring twice a year. Since then, many police departments and pharmacies across Windsor County, the state and the nation have installed permanent drug collection units, assisting in medication returns year-round.

Windsor County Sheriff Michael Chamberlain has been instrumental in keeping the take back efforts going, and helps in arranging the collection and incineration of medications collected. “We want to encourage everyone to get rid of their medications, get them out of the house. The collection efforts help to keep dangerous medications out of the hands of people who struggle with substance use disorders,” he said.

This year, Capt. Claude Weyant oversaw the department’s Take Back Day efforts. “We had a huge amount of returned medications – 604 pounds in Windsor County,” Weyant said. “Many of these departments have permanent collection boxes. This brings people back at any time to dispose of any medications they have. The public is becoming more aware that it’s important to dispose of these medications, and that safe disposal is easy.”

Windsor County’s April 24 collection sites yielded the following quantities: ‘

Chester Police Department: 43.24 pounds;

DEA-Hartford PD: 9.50 lbs.;

Hartford PD: 102.16;

Ludlow PD: 30.72;

Norwich PD: 11;

Royalton PD: 63.24;

Springfield PD: 105.36;

Vermont State Police – Royalton: 47.91;

Weathersfield Transfer Station: 29.50;

Windsor PD: 78.07;

Woodstock PD: 83.50

Law Enforcement officials, Healthcare professionals, and Green Peak Alliance encourage adults to lockup their medications for when they need them or to safely dispose of unused medications. For information on proper use, storage, and disposal of prescription medications, click here.

The Vermont Department of Health provides free prescription medication mail back envelopes: Medication in its original container or in a sealed bag is placed inside the preaddressed envelope and mailed off to be destroyed. Mailback envelopes are available at many police departments, libraries, vet offices, and town clerks offices in Windsor County and can also be ordered online here.