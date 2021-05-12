Green Mountain USD board agenda for May 20
The Green Mountain Unified School District board of directors will hold its next meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 20 via Zoom. To access, please click here or phone: 646-876-9923. Below is its agenda
I. CALL TO ORDER:
A. Roll call
II. Approval of Agenda: (Additions & Deletions)
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: A. April 15, 2021, Regular Meeting
IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
V. STUDENT REPORTS:
VI. NEW BUSINESS: A. New Hire: 1. French Teacher GMUHS; B. Approval of new board member; C. Early dismissal at CTES
VII. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS: A. Superintendent Report; B. Principal Report
VIII. FINANCIAL UPDATE:(View Financial Report)
IX. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS:
X. COMMITTEE REPORTS: A. RVTC
XI. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
XII. EXECUTIVE SESSION — Title I VSA §313(a)(3)
Discussion of evaluation of GMUSD administrators under Title I VSD §313(a)(3), the appointment or employment or employment or evaluation of a public officer or employee.
XIII. EXECUTIVE SESSION — Title I VSA §313(a)(1)(A)
Discussion of contracts for non bargaining unit employees, including administrators, under the provisions of Title I VSA §313(a)(1)(A)
XIV. EXECUTIVE SESSION — Title I VSA §313(a)(1)(F)
Discussion of legal advice (concerning an arbitration award) under the provisions of Title I VSA §313(a)(1)(F) confidential attorney – client communications made for the purpose of providing professional legal service to the body
XV. NEXT MEETING DATE:
A. GMUSD Annual Meeting: May 27, 2021, 6 p.m. in person at GMUHS
B. GMUSD Regular Board Meeting: June 17, 2021, 6 p.m. via Zoom
XVI. ADJOURNMENT:
