Green Mountain USD board agenda for May 20

The Green Mountain Unified School District board of directors will hold its next meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 20 via Zoom. To access, please click here or phone: 646-876-9923. Below is its agenda

I. CALL TO ORDER:
A. Roll call
II. Approval of Agenda: (Additions & Deletions)
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: A. April 15, 2021, Regular Meeting

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

V. STUDENT REPORTS:

VI. NEW BUSINESS: A. New Hire: 1. French Teacher GMUHS; B. Approval of new board member; C. Early dismissal at CTES

VII. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS: A. Superintendent Report; B. Principal Report

VIII. FINANCIAL UPDATE:(View Financial Report)

IX. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS:

X. COMMITTEE REPORTS: A. RVTC

XI. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

XII. EXECUTIVE SESSION — Title I VSA §313(a)(3)
Discussion of evaluation of GMUSD administrators under Title I VSD §313(a)(3), the appointment or employment or employment or evaluation of a public officer or employee.

XIII. EXECUTIVE SESSION — Title I VSA §313(a)(1)(A)
Discussion of contracts for non bargaining unit employees, including administrators, under the provisions of Title I VSA §313(a)(1)(A)

XIV. EXECUTIVE SESSION — Title I VSA §313(a)(1)(F)
Discussion of legal advice (concerning an arbitration award) under the provisions of Title I VSA §313(a)(1)(F) confidential attorney – client communications made for the purpose of providing professional legal service to the body

XV. NEXT MEETING DATE:
A. GMUSD Annual Meeting: May 27, 2021, 6 p.m. in person at GMUHS
B. GMUSD Regular Board Meeting: June 17, 2021, 6 p.m. via Zoom

XVI. ADJOURNMENT:

