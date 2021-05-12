Windham Foundation garage burglarized

S

ometime b etween 5:30 Monday night and 6:30 Tuesday morning, someone broke into the front garage door at the Windham Foundation on Townsend Road in Grafton, stealing items from the garage.

Vermont State Police were called to the scene shortly after 7 a.m. on Tuesday by someone from the foundation’s Maintenance Department who was reporting the burglary.

According to State Police, the window frame on the front garage door was smashed to allow the perpetrator to unlock the door to gain entry. Five items were reported stolen:

a NorthStar pressure washer,

a generator engine,

a Husqvarna BR800backpack blower,

a DeWalt impact drill and

a Husqvarna chop saw.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES).