Wednesday, May 12: Chester board OKs 3 events, wayfinding signs in limbo as state panel goes missing.  
 Cavendish schedules sewer fix with late summer paving.
2 TRSU schools to participate in State covid testing program.
New Chester dentist puts paws to patient anxiety.
Weekly Covid Update: Health Dept. opens walk-in vaxx clinics to out-of-staters working in Vermont.

Windham Foundation garage burglarized

| May 12, 2021 | Comments 0

Sometime between 5:30 Monday night and 6:30 Tuesday morning, someone broke into the front garage door at the Windham Foundation on Townsend Road in Grafton, stealing items from the garage.

Vermont State Police were called to the scene shortly after 7 a.m. on Tuesday by someone from the foundation’s Maintenance Department who was reporting the burglary.

According to State Police, the window frame on the front garage door was smashed to allow the perpetrator to unlock the door to gain entry. Five items were reported stolen:

  • a NorthStar pressure washer,
  • a generator engine,
  • a Husqvarna BR800backpack blower,
  • a DeWalt impact drill and
  • a Husqvarna chop saw.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES).

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: GraftonLatest News

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.