Chester Planning Commission agenda for May 17

The Chester Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday May 17, 2021 in person at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and via Zoom. To attend go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81029256359

Below is the commission’s agenda:

1. Review minutes from May 3, 2021 meeting.

2. Citizen comments.

3. Answer questions submitted by Hugh Quinn for 15 minutes.

4. Discuss amending adopted bylaws to remove conditional use hearing requirement from some renewable energy installations.

5. Review Table 4-01 requirements for One Credit Union driveway project and conditional use application for tourist lodging on Peck Road.

6. Discuss agenda and set date for next meeting.