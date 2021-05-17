Chester Select Board agenda for May 19
The Chester Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19 over Zoom and in person at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. To access via Zoom: https://zoom.us/join Meeting ID: 819 8884 2129 or https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129
Below is its agenda.
1. Approve Minutes from the May 5, 2021 Selectboard Meeting
2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting
3. Old Business
4. 6 Hours on Lovers Lane running event; permission for use of town land
5. Coin Drop; Ruck Up, Inc.
6. Chester Community Greenhouse Committee; Update
7. Route 103, Bridge 14 Conceptual Plans; Comments for VTrans
8. New Business/Next Agenda
9. Executive Session: Re Police Matter to discuss potential civil litigation with Counsel
10. Adjourn
