Chester Select Board agenda for May 19

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19 over Zoom and in person at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. To access via Zoom: https://zoom.us/join Meeting ID: 819 8884 2129 or https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129

Below is its agenda.

1. Approve Minutes from the May 5, 2021 Selectboard Meeting

2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

3. Old Business

4. 6 Hours on Lovers Lane running event; permission for use of town land

5. Coin Drop; Ruck Up, Inc.

6. Chester Community Greenhouse Committee; Update

7. Route 103, Bridge 14 Conceptual Plans; Comments for VTrans

8. New Business/Next Agenda

9. Executive Session: Re Police Matter to discuss potential civil litigation with Counsel

10. Adjourn