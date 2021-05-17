Wednesday, May 12: Chester board OKs 3 events, wayfinding signs in limbo as state panel goes missing.  
 Cavendish schedules sewer fix with late summer paving.
2 TRSU schools to participate in State covid testing program.
New Chester dentist puts paws to patient anxiety.
Weekly Covid Update: Health Dept. opens walk-in vaxx clinics to out-of-staters working in Vermont.

Chester Select Board agenda for May 19

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19 over Zoom and in person at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. To access via Zoom: https://zoom.us/join Meeting ID:  819 8884 2129 or  https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129

Below is its agenda.

1. Approve Minutes from the May 5, 2021 Selectboard Meeting

2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

3. Old Business

4. 6 Hours on Lovers Lane running event; permission for use of town land

5. Coin Drop; Ruck Up, Inc.

6. Chester Community Greenhouse Committee; Update

7. Route 103, Bridge 14 Conceptual Plans; Comments for VTrans

8. New Business/Next Agenda

9. Executive Session: Re Police Matter to discuss potential civil litigation with Counsel

10. Adjourn

