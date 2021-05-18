Chester man agrees to $17,406 state fine for burn violation

A

Chester man was fined $17,406 by the state for burning a structure on his property in December 2019 in violation of the Vermont Air Pollution Control Regulations and Solid Waste Management Rules.

The Department of Environmental Conservation, under the Agency of Natural Resources, announced the fine on Tuesday evening.

As The Telegraph reported at the time, on December 14, 2019 Victor Superchi burned a derelict cabin on his Nudist Camp Road property.

According to Tuesday’s press release the cabin contained materials that are prohibited from being burned. DEC personnel inspected the remains of the burn shortly thereafter and confirmed that the structure contained solid waste materials, including sheetrock, metal cable and roofing, and fiberglass insulation. The open burning of trash, treated wood, and other non-natural materials is prohibited under the Vermont regulations.

Superchi agreed to a fine of $17,406 for the violations, which included the costs of proper materials disposal. This agreement was incorporated into a Final Judicial Order of the Vermont Superior Court, Environmental Division on April 22, 2021. Superchi has since removed and properly disposed of all burned waste from his property, according to the state.

“Burning waste creates a nuisance at best, and at worst creates potential environmental hazards and significant public health risks,” says Peter Walke, DEC Commissioner. “DEC provides Vermonters with guidance about how to manage common and uncommon waste materials, from hazardous waste to demolition or construction debris. Burning solid waste is never an appropriate option.”

Chester, Proctorsville, Grafton, Rockingham, Springfield and Bellows Falls responded to the fire while Bellows Falls and Windham covered the Chester station. Both Chester and Ludlow Ambulance crews responded, but there were no injuries.

For more information about DEC’s Solid Waste and Recycling Program, including targeted guidance for managing specific wastes, visit http://dec.vermont.gov/waste-management/solid. For more information regarding permissible and prohibited open burning in Vermont, visit DEC’s Open Burning Permit Program at http://dec.vermont.gov/air-quality/compliance/open-burning.