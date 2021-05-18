GMUSD board agenda for May 20, 2021

The Green Mountain Unified School District Board will hold its regular meeting via Zoom at 6 p.m. on Thursday May 20, 2021. To join the meeting go to https://trsu.zoom.us/j/84290624368

Bel0w is the board’s agenda:

I. CALL TO ORDER:

A. Roll call

II. Approval of Agenda: (Additions & Deletions)

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:

A. April 15, 2021, Regular Meeting

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

V. STUDENT REPORTS:

VI. NEW BUSINESS:

A. New Hire

1. French Teacher GMUHS

2. Music Teacher CAES

3. Literacy Teacher CAES

4. Grade 2 Teacher CAES

B. Approval of new board member

C. Early dismissal at CTES

VII. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS:

A. Superintendent Report

B. Principal Report

VIII. FINANCIAL UPDATE:( View Financial Report)

IX. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS:

X. COMMITTEE REPORTS:

A. RVTC

XI. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

XII. EXECUTIVE SESSION — Title I VSA §313(a)(3)

Discussion of evaluation of GMUSD administrators under Title I VSD §313(a)(3), the appointment or

employment or employment or evaluation of a public officer or employee.

XIII. EXECUTIVE SESSION — Title I VSA §313(a)(1)(A)

Discussion of contracts for non bargaining unit employees, including administrators, under the

provisions of Title I VSA §313(a)(1)(A)

XIV. EXECUTIVE SESSION — Title I VSA §313(a)(1)(F)

Discussion of legal advice (concerning an arbitration award) under the provisions of Title I VSA

§313(a)(1)(F) confidential attorney – client communications made for the purpose of providing

professional legal service to the body

XV. NEXT MEETING DATE:

A. GMUSD Annual Meeting: May 27, 2021, 6:00pm in person at GMUHS

B. GMUSD Regular Board Meeting: June 17, 2021, 6:00pm via Zoom

XVI. ADJOURNMENT