GMUSD board agenda for May 20, 2021
The Green Mountain Unified School District Board will hold its regular meeting via Zoom at 6 p.m. on Thursday May 20, 2021. To join the meeting go to https://trsu.zoom.us/j/84290624368
Bel0w is the board’s agenda:
I. CALL TO ORDER:
A. Roll call
II. Approval of Agenda: (Additions & Deletions)
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
A. April 15, 2021, Regular Meeting
IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
V. STUDENT REPORTS:
VI. NEW BUSINESS:
A. New Hire
1. French Teacher GMUHS
2. Music Teacher CAES
3. Literacy Teacher CAES
4. Grade 2 Teacher CAES
B. Approval of new board member
C. Early dismissal at CTES
VII. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS:
A. Superintendent Report
B. Principal Report
VIII. FINANCIAL UPDATE:( View Financial Report)
IX. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS:
X. COMMITTEE REPORTS:
A. RVTC
XI. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
XII. EXECUTIVE SESSION — Title I VSA §313(a)(3)
Discussion of evaluation of GMUSD administrators under Title I VSD §313(a)(3), the appointment or
employment or employment or evaluation of a public officer or employee.
XIII. EXECUTIVE SESSION — Title I VSA §313(a)(1)(A)
Discussion of contracts for non bargaining unit employees, including administrators, under the
provisions of Title I VSA §313(a)(1)(A)
XIV. EXECUTIVE SESSION — Title I VSA §313(a)(1)(F)
Discussion of legal advice (concerning an arbitration award) under the provisions of Title I VSA
§313(a)(1)(F) confidential attorney – client communications made for the purpose of providing
professional legal service to the body
XV. NEXT MEETING DATE:
A. GMUSD Annual Meeting: May 27, 2021, 6:00pm in person at GMUHS
B. GMUSD Regular Board Meeting: June 17, 2021, 6:00pm via Zoom
XVI. ADJOURNMENT
