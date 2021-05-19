Andover Select Board agenda for May 24

Wednesday, May 19: Weston board confirms May 25 Town Meeting at Playhouse.  
The Select Board for the town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 24 in person and via Zoom. To join via Zoom click here. Meeting ID: 869 021 5007 and Passcode: 146374. To dial in, call: +1 929 436 2866. Town offices are located at 953 Weston-Andover Road. Below is its agenda.

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on the minutes from the May 10th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business: A. American Rescue Plan Act – information

6. Old Business: A. Old Gulf Road South – any updates; B. Drafting ATV ordinance

7. Highways / Garage: A. Road Commissioner’s report – E Hammond proposal

8. Financial Orders.

9. Correspondence.

10. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:

Next Select Board Meeting, 06/14/2021, 6:30 p.m.

About the Author: Cynthia Prairie has been a newspaper editor more than 30 years. She has worked at such publications as the Raleigh Times, the Baltimore News American, the Buffalo Courier Express, the Chicago Sun-Times and the Patuxent Publishing chain of community newspapers in Maryland. She and her family moved to Chester, Vermont in 2004.

