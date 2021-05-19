Andover Select Board agenda for May 24

The Select Board for the town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 24 in person and via Zoom. To join via Zoom click here. Meeting ID: 869 021 5007 and Passcode: 146374. To dial in, call: +1 929 436 2866. Town offices are located at 953 Weston-Andover Road. Below is its agenda.

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on the minutes from the May 10th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business: A. American Rescue Plan Act – information

6. Old Business: A. Old Gulf Road South – any updates; B. Drafting ATV ordinance

7. Highways / Garage: A. Road Commissioner’s report – E Hammond proposal

8. Financial Orders.

9. Correspondence.

10. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:

Next Select Board Meeting, 06/14/2021, 6:30 p.m.