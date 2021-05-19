Community Preschool kids cultivate good will with ‘kindness rocks’
Cynthia Prairie | May 19, 2021 | Comments 0
The Chester Community Preschool recently received a $500 grant from the Kindness Rocks Project, giving children a chance to paint rocks and have them inscribed with upbeat and inspirational sayings. The project centers around social and emotional learning and also includes workbooks and posters about kindness. Under their teachers’ guidance, the pupils on Tuesday placed their rocks around the base of a tulip tree on the grounds of the preschool. Click on any photo to launch gallery. All photos by Cynthia Prairie.
About the Author: Cynthia Prairie has been a newspaper editor more than 30 years. She has worked at such publications as the Raleigh Times, the Baltimore News American, the Buffalo Courier Express, the Chicago Sun-Times and the Patuxent Publishing chain of community newspapers in Maryland. She and her family moved to Chester, Vermont in 2004.
