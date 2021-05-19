Wednesday, May 12: Chester board OKs 3 events, wayfinding signs in limbo as state panel goes missing.  
 Cavendish schedules sewer fix with late summer paving.
2 TRSU schools to participate in State covid testing program.
New Chester dentist puts paws to patient anxiety.
Weekly Covid Update: Health Dept. opens walk-in vaxx clinics to out-of-staters working in Vermont.

Community Preschool kids cultivate good will with ‘kindness rocks’

The Chester Community Preschool recently received a $500 grant from the Kindness Rocks Project, giving children a chance to paint rocks and have them inscribed with upbeat and inspirational sayings. The project centers around social and emotional learning and also includes workbooks and posters about kindness. Under their teachers’ guidance, the pupils on Tuesday placed their rocks around the base of a tulip tree on the grounds of the preschool. Click on any photo to launch gallery. All photos by Cynthia Prairie.

Cynthia Prairie has been a newspaper editor more than 30 years. She has worked at such publications as the Raleigh Times, the Baltimore News American, the Buffalo Courier Express, the Chicago Sun-Times and the Patuxent Publishing chain of community newspapers in Maryland. She and her family moved to Chester, Vermont in 2004.

